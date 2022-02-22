Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] fell -9.08% so far this year. What now?

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE: NLY] gained 0.42% or 0.03 points to close at $7.11 with a heavy trading volume of 31286698 shares. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends.

In accordance with the terms of Annaly’s 6.95% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series F Preferred Stock”), the Board has declared a Series F Preferred Stock cash dividend for the first quarter of 2022 of $0.434375 per share of Series F Preferred Stock.

In accordance with the terms of Annaly’s 6.50% Series G Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series G Preferred Stock”), the Board has declared a Series G Preferred Stock cash dividend for the first quarter of 2022 of $0.40625 per share of Series G Preferred Stock.

It opened the trading session at $7.08, the shares rose to $7.15 and dropped to $7.05, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NLY points out that the company has recorded -16.65% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -0.42% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 23.02M shares, NLY reached to a volume of 31286698 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLY shares is $7.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Annaly Capital Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on NLY stock. On October 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for NLY shares from 9 to 8.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Annaly Capital Management Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLY in the course of the last twelve months was 4.70.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.53. With this latest performance, NLY shares dropped by -7.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.47 for Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.84, while it was recorded at 7.18 for the last single week of trading, and 8.51 for the last 200 days.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +485.87 and a Gross Margin at +97.47. Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +398.60.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.91.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. go to -4.99%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]

There are presently around $4,268 million, or 43.30% of NLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 128,618,913, which is approximately 0.464% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 103,350,347 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $734.82 million in NLY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $214.8 million in NLY stock with ownership of nearly -0.853% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Annaly Capital Management Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 392 institutional holders increased their position in Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE:NLY] by around 62,538,015 shares. Additionally, 328 investors decreased positions by around 71,134,373 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 466,661,775 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 600,334,163 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLY stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,931,339 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 14,903,152 shares during the same period.