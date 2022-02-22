American Campus Communities Inc. [ACC] Is Currently -1.83 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

American Campus Communities Inc. [NYSE: ACC] closed the trading session at $50.83 on 02/18/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $50.78, while the highest price level was $52.03. The company report on February 16, 2022 that American Campus Communities Discloses Receipt of Nomination from Land & Buildings.

Land & Buildings’ Nominee is Corey Lorinsky, an Employee of the Hedge Fund.

ACC Provides Update on Extensive Engagement with Land & Buildings.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -11.28 percent and weekly performance of 1.03 percent. The stock has been moved at 3.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.20 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 846.45K shares, ACC reached to a volume of 746092 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Campus Communities Inc. [ACC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACC shares is $60.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for American Campus Communities Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $56 to $62. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2021, representing the official price target for American Campus Communities Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $57, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on ACC stock. On May 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ACC shares from 48 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Campus Communities Inc. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACC in the course of the last twelve months was 135.70.

ACC stock trade performance evaluation

American Campus Communities Inc. [ACC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.03. With this latest performance, ACC shares dropped by -3.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.57 for American Campus Communities Inc. [ACC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.75, while it was recorded at 50.63 for the last single week of trading, and 50.95 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Campus Communities Inc. [ACC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Campus Communities Inc. go to 32.15%.

American Campus Communities Inc. [ACC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,652 million, or 96.30% of ACC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,093,052, which is approximately 0.935% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,179,048 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $822.38 million in ACC stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $369.91 million in ACC stock with ownership of nearly -3.297% of the company’s market capitalization.

189 institutional holders increased their position in American Campus Communities Inc. [NYSE:ACC] by around 13,100,137 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 12,565,279 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 105,202,611 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,868,027 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACC stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,978,524 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,327,896 shares during the same period.