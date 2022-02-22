ABM Industries Incorporated [ABM] Revenue clocked in at $6.23 billion, up 6.34% YTD: What’s Next?

ABM Industries Incorporated [NYSE: ABM] gained 0.86% or 0.37 points to close at $43.44 with a heavy trading volume of 694678 shares. The company report on December 15, 2021 that ABM Announces “ELEVATE” Strategy for Value Creation and Growth at its 2021 Investor Day.

Aims to Unlock Long-Term Value Through Strategic Focus on Client and Team Member Experiences and Industry-Leading Technology and Data Transformation.

Strengthens Client-Centric Business Structure with Formation of new Manufacturing & Distribution Industry Group .

It opened the trading session at $43.06, the shares rose to $43.96 and dropped to $42.69, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ABM points out that the company has recorded -10.17% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -13.01% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 476.62K shares, ABM reached to a volume of 694678 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ABM Industries Incorporated [ABM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABM shares is $56.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for ABM Industries Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 19, 2020, representing the official price target for ABM Industries Incorporated stock. On April 08, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for ABM shares from 43 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ABM Industries Incorporated is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABM in the course of the last twelve months was 12.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for ABM stock

ABM Industries Incorporated [ABM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.28. With this latest performance, ABM shares gained by 3.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.58 for ABM Industries Incorporated [ABM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.11, while it was recorded at 42.81 for the last single week of trading, and 45.68 for the last 200 days.

ABM Industries Incorporated [ABM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ABM Industries Incorporated [ABM] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.88 and a Gross Margin at +14.86. ABM Industries Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.91.

ABM Industries Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

ABM Industries Incorporated [ABM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABM Industries Incorporated go to 16.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ABM Industries Incorporated [ABM]

There are presently around $2,763 million, or 98.80% of ABM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,841,075, which is approximately 3.532% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,511,671 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $369.75 million in ABM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $257.14 million in ABM stock with ownership of nearly 1.865% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ABM Industries Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in ABM Industries Incorporated [NYSE:ABM] by around 3,114,572 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 2,509,674 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 57,988,511 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,612,757 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABM stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 653,402 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 649,367 shares during the same period.