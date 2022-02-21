Winnebago Industries Inc. [WGO] Revenue clocked in at $3.99 billion, down -15.43% YTD: What’s Next?

Winnebago Industries Inc. [NYSE: WGO] price plunged by -2.61 percent to reach at -$1.7. The company report on January 18, 2022 that Winnebago Industries Reveals e-RV, All-Electric Motorhome Concept at Florida RV Super Show.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, revealed the e-RV, the first all-electric zero emission motorhome concept from a major RV manufacturer at the Florida RV Super Show in Tampa, Florida.

The e-RV was developed over a two-year period by the company’s Advanced Technology Group and is a fully functional, all-electric concept vehicle that redefines efficiency, comfort and functionality.

A sum of 592857 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 648.98K shares. Winnebago Industries Inc. shares reached a high of $65.16 and dropped to a low of $62.9128 until finishing in the latest session at $63.36.

The one-year WGO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.6. The average equity rating for WGO stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Winnebago Industries Inc. [WGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WGO shares is $90.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Winnebago Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Winnebago Industries Inc. stock. On September 17, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for WGO shares from 90 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Winnebago Industries Inc. is set at 2.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for WGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for WGO in the course of the last twelve months was 9.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

WGO Stock Performance Analysis:

Winnebago Industries Inc. [WGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.47. With this latest performance, WGO shares dropped by -2.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.04 for Winnebago Industries Inc. [WGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.35, while it was recorded at 66.22 for the last single week of trading, and 70.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Winnebago Industries Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Winnebago Industries Inc. [WGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.12 and a Gross Margin at +17.52. Winnebago Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.77.

Return on Total Capital for WGO is now 26.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Winnebago Industries Inc. [WGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.35. Additionally, WGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Winnebago Industries Inc. [WGO] managed to generate an average of $43,152 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.88.Winnebago Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

WGO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Winnebago Industries Inc. go to 15.00%.

Winnebago Industries Inc. [WGO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,998 million, or 99.40% of WGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WGO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,191,121, which is approximately 4.892% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,469,407 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $156.46 million in WGO stocks shares; and COOKE & BIELER LP, currently with $131.5 million in WGO stock with ownership of nearly 1.548% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Winnebago Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in Winnebago Industries Inc. [NYSE:WGO] by around 3,149,269 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 2,273,906 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 26,114,569 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,537,744 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WGO stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 960,845 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 493,707 shares during the same period.