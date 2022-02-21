why Open Lending Corporation [LPRO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $36.78

Open Lending Corporation [NASDAQ: LPRO] traded at a low on 02/18/22, posting a -4.31 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $18.20. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Open Lending Announces Extension of Agreement with AmTrust.

Agreement Extended Through 2028.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) (“Open Lending”), a leading provider of lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions, today announced a five-year extension of its Producer Agreement with AmTrust North America, Inc. The agreement was previously set to expire on December 31, 2023 and has now been extended through December 31, 2028.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 891302 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Open Lending Corporation stands at 5.27% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.33%.

The market cap for LPRO stock reached $2.40 billion, with 126.19 million shares outstanding and 109.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 965.71K shares, LPRO reached a trading volume of 891302 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Open Lending Corporation [LPRO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LPRO shares is $36.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LPRO stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Open Lending Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price from $45 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Open Lending Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on LPRO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Open Lending Corporation is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for LPRO in the course of the last twelve months was 32.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 9.70.

How has LPRO stock performed recently?

Open Lending Corporation [LPRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.31. With this latest performance, LPRO shares dropped by -2.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.12 for Open Lending Corporation [LPRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.39, while it was recorded at 19.13 for the last single week of trading, and 31.91 for the last 200 days.

Open Lending Corporation [LPRO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Open Lending Corporation [LPRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +62.46 and a Gross Margin at +91.01. Open Lending Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -89.60.

Return on Total Capital for LPRO is now 29.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Open Lending Corporation [LPRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 613.21. Additionally, LPRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 593.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Open Lending Corporation [LPRO] managed to generate an average of -$938,115 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Open Lending Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.70 and a Current Ratio set at 9.70.

Insider trade positions for Open Lending Corporation [LPRO]

There are presently around $2,008 million, or 88.70% of LPRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPRO stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 16,086,753, which is approximately 9.479% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,048,591 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $164.68 million in LPRO stocks shares; and BREGAL INVESTMENTS, INC., currently with $137.68 million in LPRO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Open Lending Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in Open Lending Corporation [NASDAQ:LPRO] by around 22,038,326 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 12,257,514 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 76,023,272 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,319,112 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPRO stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,111,893 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 5,011,602 shares during the same period.