why Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $61.80

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NYSE: NUS] loss -2.56% on the last trading session, reaching $53.58 price per share at the time. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Nu Skin Enterprises Reports Fourth Quarter and 2021 Financial Results.

Company provides initial 2022 outlook and introduces Nu Vision 2025.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) today announced fourth quarter and 2021 results.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. represents 49.86 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.74 billion with the latest information. NUS stock price has been found in the range of $53.29 to $54.87.

If compared to the average trading volume of 682.91K shares, NUS reached a trading volume of 554796 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUS shares is $61.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $54 to $58. The new note on the price target was released on October 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $42 to $50, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on NUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. is set at 1.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.94.

Trading performance analysis for NUS stock

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.14. With this latest performance, NUS shares gained by 5.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.32 for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.81, while it was recorded at 52.76 for the last single week of trading, and 50.46 for the last 200 days.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.60 and a Gross Margin at +72.12. Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.46.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.62.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. go to 6.81%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS]

There are presently around $2,229 million, or 88.00% of NUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,018,628, which is approximately 1.095% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,760,841 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $308.67 million in NUS stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $223.03 million in NUS stock with ownership of nearly 20.639% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NYSE:NUS] by around 5,583,819 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 3,454,356 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 32,558,285 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,596,460 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUS stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,844,591 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 1,098,753 shares during the same period.