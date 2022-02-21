why GXO Logistics Inc. [GXO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $103.46

GXO Logistics Inc. [NYSE: GXO] plunged by -$3.01 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $84.20 during the day while it closed the day at $81.21. The company report on February 20, 2022 that Statement Regarding Possible Offer for Clipper Logistics plc.

GXO Logistics Inc. stock has also loss -2.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GXO stock has declined by -21.59% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 5.40% and lost -10.59% year-on date.

The market cap for GXO stock reached $9.66 billion, with 114.64 million shares outstanding and 114.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 827.57K shares, GXO reached a trading volume of 698850 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GXO Logistics Inc. [GXO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GXO shares is $103.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GXO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for GXO Logistics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2021, representing the official price target for GXO Logistics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $103, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on GXO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GXO Logistics Inc. is set at 3.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for GXO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for GXO in the course of the last twelve months was 47.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

GXO stock trade performance evaluation

GXO Logistics Inc. [GXO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.54. With this latest performance, GXO shares dropped by -7.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.40% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.68 for GXO Logistics Inc. [GXO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.50, while it was recorded at 83.51 for the last single week of trading.

GXO Logistics Inc. [GXO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GXO Logistics Inc. [GXO] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.20 and a Gross Margin at +12.19. GXO Logistics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.21.

GXO Logistics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

GXO Logistics Inc. [GXO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,185 million, or 78.00% of GXO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GXO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,254,938, which is approximately 0.818% of the company’s market cap and around 10.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,141,054 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $823.55 million in GXO stocks shares; and ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD, currently with $776.38 million in GXO stock with ownership of nearly -10.57% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GXO Logistics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 301 institutional holders increased their position in GXO Logistics Inc. [NYSE:GXO] by around 13,363,085 shares. Additionally, 169 investors decreased positions by around 6,733,277 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 68,380,757 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,477,119 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GXO stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,549,208 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 3,427,835 shares during the same period.