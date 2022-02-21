why Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $466.61

Generac Holdings Inc. [NYSE: GNRC] slipped around -8.04 points on Friday, while shares priced at $294.76 at the close of the session, down -2.66%. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Generac Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results.

Continued significant end market demand and strong execution drive record shipments; 2022 outlook anticipates another year of exceptional and broad-based growth.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) (“Generac” or the “Company”), a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2021 and initiated its outlook for the full year 2022.

Generac Holdings Inc. stock is now -16.24% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GNRC Stock saw the intraday high of $308.92 and lowest of $291.52 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 524.31, which means current price is +17.09% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 929.30K shares, GNRC reached a trading volume of 885301 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNRC shares is $466.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNRC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Generac Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets dropped their target price from $500 to $435. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Generac Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $375 to $380, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on GNRC stock. On February 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GNRC shares from 575 to 556.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Generac Holdings Inc. is set at 15.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNRC in the course of the last twelve months was 34.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has GNRC stock performed recently?

Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.08. With this latest performance, GNRC shares gained by 3.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.82 for Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 312.04, while it was recorded at 292.23 for the last single week of trading, and 384.77 for the last 200 days.

Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.87 and a Gross Margin at +35.06. Generac Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.73.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.57.

Generac Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Generac Holdings Inc. go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC]

There are presently around $16,820 million, or 91.10% of GNRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNRC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,639,634, which is approximately 0.087% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,915,127 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.45 billion in GNRC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $767.04 million in GNRC stock with ownership of nearly 31.298% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Generac Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 457 institutional holders increased their position in Generac Holdings Inc. [NYSE:GNRC] by around 5,932,656 shares. Additionally, 381 investors decreased positions by around 4,939,085 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 46,191,337 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,063,078 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNRC stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,837,757 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 575,495 shares during the same period.