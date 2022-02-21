why Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.33

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [NYSE: BVN] slipped around -0.11 points on Friday, while shares priced at $9.80 at the close of the session, down -1.11%. The company report on February 8, 2022 that Buenaventura Announces Asset Sales, Enhanced Financial Resources.

Proceeds will accelerate debt reduction and support enhanced shareholder returns.

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced multiple transactions demonstrating continued success in enhancing balance sheet strength and the expansion of available liquidity. The Company has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its total stake in Minera Yanacocha S.R.L. (“Yanacocha”), equal to a 43.65% participation, for net proceeds of US$ 300 million and contingent payments of up to US$ 100 million tied to future increases in metal prices. Buenaventura’s interest in the Chaupiloma royalty will remain unchanged aligned with our belief that Yanacocha is a world-class asset.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock is now 33.88% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BVN Stock saw the intraday high of $9.91 and lowest of $9.63 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.44, which means current price is +39.40% above from all time high which was touched on 02/17/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, BVN reached a trading volume of 751789 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BVN shares is $10.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BVN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for BVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13.

How has BVN stock performed recently?

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.69. With this latest performance, BVN shares gained by 10.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.58 for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.97, while it was recorded at 9.58 for the last single week of trading, and 8.30 for the last 200 days.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.39 and a Gross Margin at +1.69. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.66.

Return on Total Capital for BVN is now -2.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.58. Additionally, BVN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.28.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. go to 18.43%.

Insider trade positions for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN]

There are presently around $1,320 million, or 65.20% of BVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BVN stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 22,802,023, which is approximately -7.769% of the company’s market cap and around 37.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 20,949,793 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $205.31 million in BVN stocks shares; and BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA, currently with $149.3 million in BVN stock with ownership of nearly 51.509% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [NYSE:BVN] by around 15,047,805 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 16,308,894 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 103,364,071 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,720,770 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BVN stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,774,234 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 866,861 shares during the same period.