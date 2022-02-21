why Cerence Inc. [CRNC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $56.42

Cerence Inc. [NASDAQ: CRNC] loss -5.14% or -2.08 points to close at $38.40 with a heavy trading volume of 552150 shares. The company report on February 17, 2022 that Cerence Expands Cloud Capabilities for Korean Drivers through Interoperability with KT’s AI Assistant, GiGA Genie.

Cerence to collaborate with Mercedes-Benz Korea to bring this integrated capability to drivers of select Mercedes-Benz models in Korea via MBUX.

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that it has enhanced its cloud services capabilities in Korea through new interoperability with KT’s GiGA Genie, the company’s voice-controlled virtual assistant. Leveraging Cerence Cognitive Arbitrator, Mercedes-Benz Korea has signed on as the first automaker to bring this integrated capability to drivers of select models, including Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Mercedes-Benz EQS, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Mercedes-Benz EQA, and more, in Korea via its Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX), its intuitive infotainment and virtual assistant system.

It opened the trading session at $40.12, the shares rose to $40.84 and dropped to $38.34, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CRNC points out that the company has recorded -64.71% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 3.66% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 855.11K shares, CRNC reached to a volume of 552150 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cerence Inc. [CRNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRNC shares is $56.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRNC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Cerence Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Cerence Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $110 to $50, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on CRNC stock. On February 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CRNC shares from 77 to 37.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cerence Inc. is set at 4.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRNC in the course of the last twelve months was 29.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for CRNC stock

Cerence Inc. [CRNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.40. With this latest performance, CRNC shares dropped by -38.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.19 for Cerence Inc. [CRNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.87, while it was recorded at 41.35 for the last single week of trading, and 92.76 for the last 200 days.

Cerence Inc. [CRNC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cerence Inc. [CRNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.97 and a Gross Margin at +70.62. Cerence Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.66.

Cerence Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Cerence Inc. [CRNC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cerence Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cerence Inc. [CRNC]

There are presently around $1,475 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRNC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,407,577, which is approximately 1.275% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,732,069 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $143.31 million in CRNC stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $93.26 million in CRNC stock with ownership of nearly 8.467% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cerence Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 181 institutional holders increased their position in Cerence Inc. [NASDAQ:CRNC] by around 6,378,716 shares. Additionally, 172 investors decreased positions by around 5,708,433 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 26,328,717 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,415,866 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRNC stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,688,178 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 3,932,337 shares during the same period.