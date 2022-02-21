why Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [CSII] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $27.00

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CSII] slipped around -0.47 points on Friday, while shares priced at $18.82 at the close of the session, down -2.44%. The company report on February 3, 2022 that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results.

Conference Call Scheduled for Today, February 3, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. CT (9:00 a.m. ET).

Revenues of $59.1 million increased 1.3% sequentially compared to first quarter this year and decreased 7.8% compared to second quarter last year.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. stock is now 0.21% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CSII Stock saw the intraday high of $19.46 and lowest of $18.375 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 44.57, which means current price is +23.65% above from all time high which was touched on 01/14/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 522.51K shares, CSII reached a trading volume of 828135 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [CSII]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSII shares is $27.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSII stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Cardiovascular Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Cardiovascular Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on CSII stock. On November 05, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CSII shares from 44 to 47.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardiovascular Systems Inc. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.25.

How has CSII stock performed recently?

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [CSII] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.26. With this latest performance, CSII shares gained by 4.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.49 for Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [CSII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.66, while it was recorded at 19.23 for the last single week of trading, and 31.07 for the last 200 days.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [CSII]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [CSII] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.31 and a Gross Margin at +75.93. Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.18.

Return on Total Capital for CSII is now -2.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [CSII] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.42. Additionally, CSII Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [CSII] managed to generate an average of -$17,206 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

Insider trade positions for Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [CSII]

There are presently around $689 million, or 91.80% of CSII stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSII stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,007,264, which is approximately 4.624% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 5,804,501 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $109.24 million in CSII stocks shares; and CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $65.66 million in CSII stock with ownership of nearly 5.031% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CSII] by around 5,497,126 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 6,153,327 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 24,956,349 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,606,802 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSII stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 755,418 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 2,646,423 shares during the same period.