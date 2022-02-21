why Caleres Inc. [CAL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $36.67

Caleres Inc. [NYSE: CAL] closed the trading session at $21.71 on 02/18/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.33, while the highest price level was $22.30. The company report on January 27, 2022 that Caleres Earns Top Score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index.

Caleres earns 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s annual assessment of LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

Caleres (NYSE: CAL), a diverse portfolio of consumer-driven footwear brands, proudly announced that it received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index, the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. Caleres joins the ranks of over 840 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.28 percent and weekly performance of -3.64 percent. The stock has been moved at -8.97 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -24.64 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 549.40K shares, CAL reached to a volume of 550854 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Caleres Inc. [CAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAL shares is $36.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CL King have made an estimate for Caleres Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Caleres Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Negative rating on CAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caleres Inc. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAL in the course of the last twelve months was 3.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

CAL stock trade performance evaluation

Caleres Inc. [CAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.64. With this latest performance, CAL shares dropped by -2.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.81 for Caleres Inc. [CAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.78, while it was recorded at 22.33 for the last single week of trading, and 24.28 for the last 200 days.

Caleres Inc. [CAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caleres Inc. [CAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.10 and a Gross Margin at +37.86. Caleres Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.74.

Return on Total Capital for CAL is now -1.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -103.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Caleres Inc. [CAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 579.28. Additionally, CAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 358.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Caleres Inc. [CAL] managed to generate an average of -$52,275 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.Caleres Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Caleres Inc. [CAL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caleres Inc. go to 15.00%.

Caleres Inc. [CAL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $675 million, or 87.40% of CAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,932,600, which is approximately 2.971% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,669,243 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $79.66 million in CAL stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $36.93 million in CAL stock with ownership of nearly -12.093% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caleres Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Caleres Inc. [NYSE:CAL] by around 3,004,988 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 4,092,305 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 24,013,887 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,111,180 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAL stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,213,121 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,235,846 shares during the same period.