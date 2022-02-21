why BlackLine Inc. [BL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $109.56

BlackLine Inc. [NASDAQ: BL] slipped around -2.76 points on Friday, while shares priced at $72.12 at the close of the session, down -3.69%. The company report on February 15, 2022 that BLACKLINE TAKES TOP SPOT FOR FINANCIAL CLOSE ON ANNUAL G2 LIST OF THE BEST SOFTWARE PRODUCTS.

Accounting automation software leader ranked first in mid-market and enterprise segments by leading software peer review site.

– Leading online software marketplace and peer review platform G2 recently announced that BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) took the No. 1 spot for financial close software on G2’s list of the ‘Best Accounting & Finance Products of 2022’. Recognized for ‘Market Presence’ and ‘Satisfaction’, BlackLine ranked first in both the mid-market and enterprise segments.

BlackLine Inc. stock is now -30.35% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BL Stock saw the intraday high of $75.42 and lowest of $72.09 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 135.00, which means current price is +0.04% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 575.62K shares, BL reached a trading volume of 890157 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BlackLine Inc. [BL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BL shares is $109.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for BlackLine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2022, representing the official price target for BlackLine Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on BL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlackLine Inc. is set at 4.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for BL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for BL in the course of the last twelve months was 61.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.10.

How has BL stock performed recently?

BlackLine Inc. [BL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.01. With this latest performance, BL shares dropped by -17.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.18 for BlackLine Inc. [BL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.14, while it was recorded at 76.21 for the last single week of trading, and 108.94 for the last 200 days.

BlackLine Inc. [BL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BlackLine Inc. [BL] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.07 and a Gross Margin at +76.56. BlackLine Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.05.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.86.

BlackLine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Earnings analysis for BlackLine Inc. [BL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BlackLine Inc. go to 9.90%.

Insider trade positions for BlackLine Inc. [BL]

There are presently around $4,303 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,065,198, which is approximately 0.79% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,122,529 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $297.32 million in BL stocks shares; and KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $226.5 million in BL stock with ownership of nearly -3.056% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BlackLine Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 197 institutional holders increased their position in BlackLine Inc. [NASDAQ:BL] by around 5,022,721 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 2,521,334 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 52,123,220 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,667,275 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BL stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,593,033 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,173,696 shares during the same period.