Wells Fargo slashes price target on Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. [ODFL] – find out why.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. [NASDAQ: ODFL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.61% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.60%. The company report on February 2, 2022 that Old Dominion Freight Line Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Per Diluted Share of $2.41.

Quarterly Cash Dividend to Increase 50.0% to $0.30 Per Share.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Nasdaq: ODFL) today announced financial results for the three-month and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, ODFL stock rose by 35.98%. The one-year Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.71. The average equity rating for ODFL stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $33.32 billion, with 115.41 million shares outstanding and 100.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 880.49K shares, ODFL stock reached a trading volume of 593337 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. [ODFL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ODFL shares is $345.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ODFL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $365 to $330. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $291 to $327, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on ODFL stock. On February 03, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ODFL shares from 340 to 350.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. is set at 10.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for ODFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for ODFL in the course of the last twelve months was 62.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

ODFL Stock Performance Analysis:

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. [ODFL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.60. With this latest performance, ODFL shares dropped by -6.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ODFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.73 for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. [ODFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 324.70, while it was recorded at 293.31 for the last single week of trading, and 298.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. [ODFL] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.47 and a Gross Margin at +32.75. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.68.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.51.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

ODFL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ODFL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. go to 28.91%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. [ODFL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23,461 million, or 73.40% of ODFL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ODFL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,746,615, which is approximately -0.402% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,008,078 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.88 billion in ODFL stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.87 billion in ODFL stock with ownership of nearly -9.569% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 423 institutional holders increased their position in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. [NASDAQ:ODFL] by around 3,592,178 shares. Additionally, 310 investors decreased positions by around 4,022,909 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 73,858,195 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,473,282 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ODFL stock had 154 new institutional investments in for a total of 882,679 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 243,236 shares during the same period.