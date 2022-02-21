Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [LTRPA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: LTRPA] closed the trading session at $2.15 on 02/18/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.145, while the highest price level was $2.25. The company report on January 28, 2022 that Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (“Liberty TripAdvisor”) (Nasdaq: LTRPA, LTRPB) announced that interested shareholders and analysts are invited to participate in a brief quarterly Q&A session following the completion of the prepared remarks on Liberty Broadband Corporation’s fourth quarter earnings conference call. During this Q&A session, management will be accepting questions regarding Liberty Broadband Corporation and Liberty TripAdvisor. Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Maffei, will host the conference call on Friday, February 25th at 11:15 a.m. (E.S.T.). During the call, Mr. Maffei may discuss the financial performance and outlook of these companies, as well as other forward looking matters.

Please call GlobalMeet at (800) 458-4121 or +1 (323) 794-2093, passcode 2637968, at least 10 minutes prior to the call. Callers will need to be on a touch-tone telephone to ask questions. The conference administrator will provide instructions on how to use the polling feature.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.92 percent and weekly performance of -4.87 percent. The stock has been moved at -38.22 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.38 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -21.25 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 640.13K shares, LTRPA reached to a volume of 449893 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [LTRPA]:

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 13, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to In-line. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2018, representing the official price target for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for LTRPA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28.

LTRPA stock trade performance evaluation

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [LTRPA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.87. With this latest performance, LTRPA shares dropped by -1.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LTRPA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.61 for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [LTRPA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.26, while it was recorded at 2.29 for the last single week of trading, and 3.31 for the last 200 days.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [LTRPA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [LTRPA] shares currently have an operating margin of -58.44 and a Gross Margin at +24.67. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.40.

Return on Total Capital for LTRPA is now -9.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [LTRPA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 157.34. Additionally, LTRPA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [LTRPA] managed to generate an average of -$91,680 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [LTRPA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $97 million, or 64.60% of LTRPA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LTRPA stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 7,178,713, which is approximately -4.101% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,098,536 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.96 million in LTRPA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $7.69 million in LTRPA stock with ownership of nearly -8.73% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:LTRPA] by around 3,735,895 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 5,159,368 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 36,207,496 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,102,759 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LTRPA stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 836,779 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,532,233 shares during the same period.