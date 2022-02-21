Wall Street Analyst Upgrade DLocal Limited [DLO]. What else is Wall St. saying

DLocal Limited [NASDAQ: DLO] loss -1.90% on the last trading session, reaching $31.55 price per share at the time. The company report on January 4, 2022 that Arcos Dorados Chooses dLocal to Scale In-App Food Delivery Services in Its McDonald’s Restaurants in Uruguay.

dLocal and Arcos Dorados are ensuring a smooth payment process for app users in Uruguay.

dLocal, a technology-first payments platform that enables global enterprise merchants to connect with billions of consumers in emerging markets, today announced that they are working with Arcos Dorados, the world’s largest independent McDonald’s franchisee, to power its payments capabilities in Uruguay.

DLocal Limited represents 293.56 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.42 billion with the latest information. DLO stock price has been found in the range of $31.01 to $32.425.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, DLO reached a trading volume of 749424 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DLocal Limited [DLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLO shares is $47.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for DLocal Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2022, representing the official price target for DLocal Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $64 to $55, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on DLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DLocal Limited is set at 2.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 46.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 36.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

Trading performance analysis for DLO stock

DLocal Limited [DLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.92. With this latest performance, DLO shares gained by 17.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.87% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.07 for DLocal Limited [DLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.53, while it was recorded at 32.80 for the last single week of trading.

DLocal Limited [DLO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

DLocal Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at DLocal Limited [DLO]

There are presently around $4,187 million, or 96.60% of DLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DLO stocks are: GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. with ownership of 57,310,939, which is approximately -8.159% of the company’s market cap and around 10.46% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 10,013,118 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $315.91 million in DLO stocks shares; and ADDITION ONE GENERAL PARTNER, L.P., currently with $222.08 million in DLO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

83 institutional holders increased their position in DLocal Limited [NASDAQ:DLO] by around 41,040,566 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 15,056,760 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 76,597,297 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 132,694,623 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DLO stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,266,732 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 5,324,581 shares during the same period.