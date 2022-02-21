Wall Street Analyst Resumed Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc [JAZZ]. What else is Wall St. saying

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc [NASDAQ: JAZZ] traded at a low on 02/18/22, posting a -2.14 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $137.89. The company report on February 15, 2022 that Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Report 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on March 1, 2022.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that it will report its 2021 fourth quarter and full year financial results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. Company management will host a live audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 p.m. GMT to discuss 2021 fourth quarter and full year financial results and provide a business and financial update.

Audio webcast/conference call:U.S. Dial-In Number: +1 855 353 7924International Dial-In Number: +1 503 343 6056Passcode: 6895455.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 551306 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc stands at 2.74% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.19%.

The market cap for JAZZ stock reached $8.66 billion, with 61.28 million shares outstanding and 59.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 615.18K shares, JAZZ reached a trading volume of 551306 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JAZZ shares is $201.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JAZZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $200, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on JAZZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is set at 4.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for JAZZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for JAZZ in the course of the last twelve months was 11.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc [JAZZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.86. With this latest performance, JAZZ shares dropped by -0.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JAZZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.65 for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc [JAZZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 135.14, while it was recorded at 142.03 for the last single week of trading, and 147.97 for the last 200 days.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc [JAZZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc [JAZZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.39 and a Gross Margin at +82.72. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.10.

Return on Total Capital for JAZZ is now 14.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc [JAZZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.46. Additionally, JAZZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc [JAZZ] managed to generate an average of $122,998 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings analysis for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc [JAZZ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JAZZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc go to 17.65%.

Insider trade positions for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc [JAZZ]

There are presently around $7,932 million, or 98.20% of JAZZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JAZZ stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,450,368, which is approximately 3.061% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,544,701 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $764.56 million in JAZZ stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $444.25 million in JAZZ stock with ownership of nearly 11.238% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 198 institutional holders increased their position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc [NASDAQ:JAZZ] by around 7,022,790 shares. Additionally, 237 investors decreased positions by around 6,248,222 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 44,254,777 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,525,789 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JAZZ stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,618,784 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 484,057 shares during the same period.