Wall Street Analyst Resumed Assured Guaranty Ltd. [AGO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Assured Guaranty Ltd. [NYSE: AGO] plunged by -$0.38 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $58.05 during the day while it closed the day at $57.20. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Assured Guaranty Ltd. to Report Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results on February 24, 2022.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) (the Company) today announced that it will issue its financial results press release for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 after 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time (5:00 p.m. Atlantic Time) on Thursday, February 24, 2022. The press release and Assured Guaranty Ltd.’s Financial Supplement for December 31, 2021 will be available in the Investor Information section of the Company’s website located at AssuredGuaranty.com.

The Company will host a conference call for investors at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Atlantic Time) on Friday, February 25, 2022. The conference call will be available via live and archived webcast in the Investor Information section of the Company’s website at AssuredGuaranty.com or by dialing 1-877-281-1545 (in the U.S.) or 1-412-902-6609 (International). A replay of the call will be made available through May 25, 2022. To listen to the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 (in the U.S.) or 1-412-317-0088 (International), passcode 7345917. The replay will be available one hour after the conference call ends.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. stock has also loss -1.35% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AGO stock has inclined by 7.32% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 15.35% and gained 13.94% year-on date.

The market cap for AGO stock reached $4.02 billion, with 72.70 million shares outstanding and 66.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 447.20K shares, AGO reached a trading volume of 746929 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Assured Guaranty Ltd. [AGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGO shares is $61.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Assured Guaranty Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2017, representing the official price target for Assured Guaranty Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $35 to $40, while MKM Partners kept a Buy rating on AGO stock. On November 10, 2015, analysts increased their price target for AGO shares from 31 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Assured Guaranty Ltd. is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44.

AGO stock trade performance evaluation

Assured Guaranty Ltd. [AGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.35. With this latest performance, AGO shares gained by 8.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.17 for Assured Guaranty Ltd. [AGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.65, while it was recorded at 58.22 for the last single week of trading, and 49.98 for the last 200 days.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. [AGO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Assured Guaranty Ltd. [AGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.23. Assured Guaranty Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.86.

Return on Total Capital for AGO is now 4.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Assured Guaranty Ltd. [AGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.82. Additionally, AGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Assured Guaranty Ltd. [AGO] managed to generate an average of $878,641 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Assured Guaranty Ltd. [AGO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Assured Guaranty Ltd. go to 3.00%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. [AGO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,565 million, or 91.70% of AGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,049,844, which is approximately 12.326% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PUTNAM INVESTMENTS LLC, holding 7,706,196 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $440.79 million in AGO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $430.01 million in AGO stock with ownership of nearly -4.724% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Assured Guaranty Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. [NYSE:AGO] by around 2,898,329 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 5,967,672 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 53,453,245 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,319,246 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGO stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,152,058 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 491,898 shares during the same period.