Wall Street Analyst Initiated Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. [HII]. What else is Wall St. saying

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. [NYSE: HII] jumped around 1.17 points on Friday, while shares priced at $186.09 at the close of the session, up 0.63%. The company report on February 17, 2022 that HII Leaps Higher on Forbes’ List of America’s Best Large Employers for 2022.

Ranking Represents Biggest Improvement among Large Companies.

Global engineering and defense technologies provider HII (NYSE:HII) ranked #11 among large companies on the list of America’s Best Large Employers for 2022, published this month in Forbes magazine. According to Forbes, HII’s ranking represents the biggest jump of any large company on the list, rising from number 387 last year. HII is also the only aerospace and defense contractor within the top 40 large companies on the list.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. stock is now -0.35% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HII Stock saw the intraday high of $188.20 and lowest of $183.78 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 224.13, which means current price is +5.02% above from all time high which was touched on 01/11/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 322.24K shares, HII reached a trading volume of 553966 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. [HII]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HII shares is $217.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HII stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $240 to $215. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $177, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Hold rating on HII stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. is set at 4.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for HII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for HII in the course of the last twelve months was 30.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has HII stock performed recently?

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. [HII] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.21. With this latest performance, HII shares dropped by -2.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.83 for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. [HII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 187.69, while it was recorded at 183.00 for the last single week of trading, and 199.62 for the last 200 days.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. [HII]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. [HII] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.10 and a Gross Margin at +14.36. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.71.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.47.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. [HII]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HII. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. go to 13.60%.

Insider trade positions for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. [HII]

There are presently around $6,423 million, or 87.90% of HII stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HII stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,597,301, which is approximately -0.508% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,249,994 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $790.88 million in HII stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $634.59 million in HII stock with ownership of nearly 4.416% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 248 institutional holders increased their position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. [NYSE:HII] by around 2,425,360 shares. Additionally, 210 investors decreased positions by around 2,729,833 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 29,359,238 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,514,431 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HII stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 986,045 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 311,317 shares during the same period.