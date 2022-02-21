Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Open Text Corporation [OTEX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Open Text Corporation [NASDAQ: OTEX] traded at a low on 02/18/22, posting a -1.11 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $42.75. The company report on February 9, 2022 that MSIG Asia Enriches Customer Experience with OpenText.

Asia’s leading insurance company builds omni-channel, self-service capabilities and grows business with OpenText .

– OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced that MSIG Singapore and MSIG Malaysia, implemented OpenText information management solutions to empower modern work, enhance omni-channel customer experiences, and drive operational efficiencies.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 486851 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Open Text Corporation stands at 1.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.61%.

The market cap for OTEX stock reached $11.74 billion, with 272.11 million shares outstanding and 266.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 603.43K shares, OTEX reached a trading volume of 486851 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Open Text Corporation [OTEX]?

Barclays have made an estimate for Open Text Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price from $42 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2019, representing the official price target for Open Text Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Open Text Corporation is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for OTEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for OTEX in the course of the last twelve months was 25.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has OTEX stock performed recently?

Open Text Corporation [OTEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.35. With this latest performance, OTEX shares dropped by -8.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OTEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.67 for Open Text Corporation [OTEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.26, while it was recorded at 43.76 for the last single week of trading, and 49.39 for the last 200 days.

Open Text Corporation [OTEX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Open Text Corporation [OTEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.80 and a Gross Margin at +60.54. Open Text Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.17.

Return on Total Capital for OTEX is now 8.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Open Text Corporation [OTEX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.48. Additionally, OTEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Open Text Corporation [OTEX] managed to generate an average of $27,872 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Open Text Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Open Text Corporation [OTEX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OTEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Open Text Corporation go to 9.30%.

Insider trade positions for Open Text Corporation [OTEX]

There are presently around $7,523 million, or 77.80% of OTEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OTEX stocks are: JARISLOWSKY, FRASER LTD with ownership of 17,133,524, which is approximately -3.075% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 12,849,767 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $549.33 million in OTEX stocks shares; and MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP, currently with $433.91 million in OTEX stock with ownership of nearly -2.906% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Open Text Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in Open Text Corporation [NASDAQ:OTEX] by around 13,509,359 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 16,059,216 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 146,414,078 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 175,982,653 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OTEX stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,877,495 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 480,820 shares during the same period.