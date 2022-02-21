Vertical Research slashes price target on Entergy Corporation [ETR] – find out why.

Entergy Corporation [NYSE: ETR] closed the trading session at $104.62 on 02/18/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $104.15, while the highest price level was $105.57. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Entergy to report 2021 financial results on Feb. 23.

Entergy will report its 2021 financial results before the market opens Wednesday, Feb. 23.

Leo Denault, chairman and chief executive officer, Drew Marsh, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and company leaders invite you to listen to a live webcast discussion of Entergy’s financial results at 10 a.m. Central time the same day. To access the webcast, visit entergy.com/investors or dial 844-309-6569 and use conference ID 9045016.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -7.13 percent and weekly performance of -1.13 percent. The stock has been moved at -8.71 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.88 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.82 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, ETR reached to a volume of 894764 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETR shares is $119.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Entergy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Entergy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Buy rating on ETR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Entergy Corporation is set at 2.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETR in the course of the last twelve months was 15.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Entergy Corporation [ETR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.13. With this latest performance, ETR shares dropped by -4.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.68 for Entergy Corporation [ETR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.39, while it was recorded at 104.29 for the last single week of trading, and 106.47 for the last 200 days.

Entergy Corporation [ETR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Entergy Corporation [ETR] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.31 and a Gross Margin at +24.01. Entergy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.12.

Return on Total Capital for ETR is now 5.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Entergy Corporation [ETR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 217.10. Additionally, ETR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 195.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Entergy Corporation [ETR] managed to generate an average of $104,974 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Entergy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Entergy Corporation [ETR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Entergy Corporation go to 6.00%.

Entergy Corporation [ETR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $19,058 million, or 91.00% of ETR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,012,965, which is approximately 0.468% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,965,355 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.77 billion in ETR stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.26 billion in ETR stock with ownership of nearly 17.119% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Entergy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 355 institutional holders increased their position in Entergy Corporation [NYSE:ETR] by around 12,846,116 shares. Additionally, 255 investors decreased positions by around 13,729,901 shares, while 125 investors held positions by with 155,585,667 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 182,161,684 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETR stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,009,496 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 651,072 shares during the same period.