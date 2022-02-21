Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] fell -14.71% so far this year. What now?

Veeva Systems Inc. [NYSE: VEEV] price plunged by -0.63 percent to reach at -$1.39. The company report on February 15, 2022 that Veeva Vault CDMS Selected by Idorsia to Modernize Clinical Data Management.

Fast-growing biopharmaceutical company will use Vault CDMS for all new trials.

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd (SIX: IDIA) has expanded its use of Veeva Vault Clinical Suite applications to include Veeva Vault CDMS for electronic data capture (EDC) and coding. Idorsia is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies and needed a modern data management system to support the in-house execution of studies. Vault CDMS delivers an advanced cloud application suite that will enable Idorsia to accelerate study builds and speed trial execution.

A sum of 818139 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.04M shares. Veeva Systems Inc. shares reached a high of $220.97 and dropped to a low of $215.59 until finishing in the latest session at $217.90.

The one-year VEEV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.34. The average equity rating for VEEV stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VEEV shares is $312.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VEEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Veeva Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Veeva Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $282, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on VEEV stock. On December 16, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for VEEV shares from 330 to 280.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veeva Systems Inc. is set at 8.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for VEEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.19.

VEEV Stock Performance Analysis:

Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.59. With this latest performance, VEEV shares dropped by -2.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VEEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.45 for Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 240.25, while it was recorded at 224.88 for the last single week of trading, and 287.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Veeva Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.79 and a Gross Margin at +71.09. Veeva Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.94.

Return on Total Capital for VEEV is now 18.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.79. Additionally, VEEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] managed to generate an average of $84,332 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Veeva Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

VEEV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VEEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Veeva Systems Inc. go to 15.83%.

Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26,448 million, or 91.00% of VEEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VEEV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,755,644, which is approximately 0.544% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 12,347,988 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.69 billion in VEEV stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.36 billion in VEEV stock with ownership of nearly -0.279% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Veeva Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 429 institutional holders increased their position in Veeva Systems Inc. [NYSE:VEEV] by around 8,023,589 shares. Additionally, 383 investors decreased positions by around 7,265,932 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 106,086,637 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,376,158 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VEEV stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,010,179 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 621,478 shares during the same period.