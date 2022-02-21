Truist lifts Broadstone Net Lease Inc. [BNL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. [NYSE: BNL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.10% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.41%. The company report on January 20, 2022 that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2021 Dividends.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: BNL) (“BNL” or the “Company”) today announced the income tax allocation of 2021 common stock dividends, as shown in the table below. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their own tax advisors regarding their specific tax treatment of any BNL dividends received.

Over the last 12 months, BNL stock rose by 16.86%. The one-year Broadstone Net Lease Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.36. The average equity rating for BNL stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.61 billion, with 159.23 million shares outstanding and 157.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 701.57K shares, BNL stock reached a trading volume of 517575 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Broadstone Net Lease Inc. [BNL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNL shares is $27.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Broadstone Net Lease Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Broadstone Net Lease Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on BNL stock. On April 15, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BNL shares from 20 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Broadstone Net Lease Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for BNL in the course of the last twelve months was 36.40.

BNL Stock Performance Analysis:

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. [BNL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.41. With this latest performance, BNL shares dropped by -3.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.93 for Broadstone Net Lease Inc. [BNL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.50, while it was recorded at 22.09 for the last single week of trading, and 24.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Broadstone Net Lease Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Broadstone Net Lease Inc. [BNL] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.71 and a Gross Margin at +49.44. Broadstone Net Lease Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.77.

Return on Total Capital for BNL is now 2.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Broadstone Net Lease Inc. [BNL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.12. Additionally, BNL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Broadstone Net Lease Inc. [BNL] managed to generate an average of $369,775 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 235.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. [BNL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,604 million, or 75.60% of BNL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,673,912, which is approximately 4.709% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; UNITED CAPITAL FINANCIAL ADVISERS, LLC, holding 14,609,938 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $319.96 million in BNL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $312.31 million in BNL stock with ownership of nearly 14.191% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. [NYSE:BNL] by around 8,739,933 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 7,542,187 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 102,625,522 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,907,642 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNL stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,251,479 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 2,047,885 shares during the same period.