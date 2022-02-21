TrueCar Inc. [TRUE] moved down -3.01: Why It’s Important

TrueCar Inc. [NASDAQ: TRUE] loss -3.01% or -0.11 points to close at $3.54 with a heavy trading volume of 514954 shares. The company report on February 16, 2022 that TrueCar Invites Current Stockholders to Submit Questions for its Q4 2021 Call.

TrueCar, Inc., (NASDAQ: TRUE) the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, announced that starting today, its stockholders can submit and upvote questions that they would like addressed on the Company’s Q4 2021 earnings call.

TrueCar is using Say Connect, an innovative platform from Say Technologies, to enhance its communications and engagement with its stockholders. Current stockholders can submit their questions until 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6:00 a.m. Pacific Time) on February 22, 2022, by visiting the Say Connect platform here.

It opened the trading session at $3.62, the shares rose to $3.62 and dropped to $3.46, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TRUE points out that the company has recorded -8.76% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -16.45% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 702.45K shares, TRUE reached to a volume of 514954 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TrueCar Inc. [TRUE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRUE shares is $5.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRUE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for TrueCar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2021, representing the official price target for TrueCar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.25, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on TRUE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TrueCar Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRUE in the course of the last twelve months was 16.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.00.

Trading performance analysis for TRUE stock

TrueCar Inc. [TRUE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.61. With this latest performance, TRUE shares gained by 5.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.54 for TrueCar Inc. [TRUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.48, while it was recorded at 3.64 for the last single week of trading, and 4.30 for the last 200 days.

TrueCar Inc. [TRUE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TrueCar Inc. [TRUE] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.31 and a Gross Margin at +85.11. TrueCar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.12.

Return on Total Capital for TRUE is now -0.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TrueCar Inc. [TRUE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.60. Additionally, TRUE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TrueCar Inc. [TRUE] managed to generate an average of -$45,607 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.TrueCar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.00 and a Current Ratio set at 8.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at TrueCar Inc. [TRUE]

There are presently around $305 million, or 81.70% of TRUE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRUE stocks are: CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with ownership of 18,626,859, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; UNITED SERVICES AUTOMOBILE ASSOCIATION, holding 9,042,993 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.01 million in TRUE stocks shares; and PAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $30.11 million in TRUE stock with ownership of nearly -11.002% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TrueCar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in TrueCar Inc. [NASDAQ:TRUE] by around 5,414,908 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 6,090,961 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 74,521,320 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,027,189 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRUE stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,152,891 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,010,081 shares during the same period.