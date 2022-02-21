Trevena Inc. [TRVN] moved down -4.00: Why It’s Important

Trevena Inc. [NASDAQ: TRVN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.00% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.58%. The company report on February 3, 2022 that Trevena to Present at the 2022 BIO CEO & Investor Conference.

Trevena, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that Carrie Bourdow, President & CEO, will present a corporate overview at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference being held from February 14th – 17th, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, TRVN stock dropped by -78.48%. The one-year Trevena Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 89.72. The average equity rating for TRVN stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $82.17 million, with 164.51 million shares outstanding and 161.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, TRVN stock reached a trading volume of 521034 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Trevena Inc. [TRVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRVN shares is $4.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Trevena Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Trevena Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on TRVN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trevena Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 136.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02.

TRVN Stock Performance Analysis:

Trevena Inc. [TRVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.58. With this latest performance, TRVN shares dropped by -11.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.67 for Trevena Inc. [TRVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5785, while it was recorded at 0.4946 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1532 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Trevena Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trevena Inc. [TRVN] shares currently have an operating margin of -960.74 and a Gross Margin at +67.03. Trevena Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -956.96.

Return on Total Capital for TRVN is now -37.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trevena Inc. [TRVN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.50. Additionally, TRVN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Trevena Inc. [TRVN] managed to generate an average of -$1,174,760 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 86.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Trevena Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.90 and a Current Ratio set at 11.10.

Trevena Inc. [TRVN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17 million, or 21.60% of TRVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRVN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,139,459, which is approximately 0.097% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,823,587 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.75 million in TRVN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.45 million in TRVN stock with ownership of nearly -0.521% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Trevena Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Trevena Inc. [NASDAQ:TRVN] by around 3,247,507 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 4,969,419 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 26,998,460 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,215,386 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRVN stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 795,986 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 4,057,021 shares during the same period.