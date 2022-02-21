Thomson Reuters Corporation [TRI] is -16.24% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Thomson Reuters Corporation [NYSE: TRI] loss -0.52% or -0.52 points to close at $100.19 with a heavy trading volume of 484447 shares. The company report on February 8, 2022 that Thomson Reuters Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results.

– Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021:.

Strong revenue and sales growth for the fourth quarter and full year.

It opened the trading session at $100.25, the shares rose to $101.07 and dropped to $99.43, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TRI points out that the company has recorded -12.16% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -24.99% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 417.79K shares, TRI reached to a volume of 484447 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Thomson Reuters Corporation [TRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRI shares is $119.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Thomson Reuters Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Thomson Reuters Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Thomson Reuters Corporation is set at 2.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRI in the course of the last twelve months was 62.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for TRI stock

Thomson Reuters Corporation [TRI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.62. With this latest performance, TRI shares dropped by -6.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.44 for Thomson Reuters Corporation [TRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 110.56, while it was recorded at 101.54 for the last single week of trading, and 109.87 for the last 200 days.

Thomson Reuters Corporation [TRI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Thomson Reuters Corporation [TRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.57 and a Gross Margin at +19.03. Thomson Reuters Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +89.59.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.09.

Thomson Reuters Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Thomson Reuters Corporation [TRI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Thomson Reuters Corporation go to 15.67%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Thomson Reuters Corporation [TRI]

There are presently around $10,132 million, or 38.10% of TRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRI stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 16,220,693, which is approximately 1.643% of the company’s market cap and around 55.00% of the total institutional ownership; JARISLOWSKY, FRASER LTD, holding 7,342,967 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $735.69 million in TRI stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $636.26 million in TRI stock with ownership of nearly 1.332% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Thomson Reuters Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 176 institutional holders increased their position in Thomson Reuters Corporation [NYSE:TRI] by around 9,400,555 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 12,469,245 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 79,261,514 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,131,314 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRI stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,908,800 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 2,906,204 shares during the same period.