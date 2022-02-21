The Middleby Corporation [MIDD] is -7.14% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Middleby Corporation [NASDAQ: MIDD] slipped around -2.96 points on Friday, while shares priced at $182.71 at the close of the session, down -1.59%. The company report on February 14, 2022 that Middleby Schedules Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call.

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) today announced it will release 2021 fourth quarter earnings on Tuesday, February 22 before the market opens. The company has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results at 11 a.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Central Time on February 22. The conference call is accessible through the Investor Relations section of the company website at www.middleby.com. If website access is not available, the call can be joined by dialing (888) 391-6937 or (315) 625-3077 and entering conference code 8269699#.

The Middleby Corporation stock is now -7.14% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MIDD Stock saw the intraday high of $186.38 and lowest of $181.565 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 201.34, which means current price is +4.40% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 456.38K shares, MIDD reached a trading volume of 749330 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Middleby Corporation [MIDD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MIDD shares is $220.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MIDD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for The Middleby Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2021, representing the official price target for The Middleby Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Middleby Corporation is set at 5.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for MIDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for MIDD in the course of the last twelve months was 19.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has MIDD stock performed recently?

The Middleby Corporation [MIDD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.55. With this latest performance, MIDD shares dropped by -3.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MIDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.00 for The Middleby Corporation [MIDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 190.97, while it was recorded at 188.67 for the last single week of trading, and 180.74 for the last 200 days.

The Middleby Corporation [MIDD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Middleby Corporation [MIDD] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.93 and a Gross Margin at +33.75. The Middleby Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.25.

Return on Total Capital for MIDD is now 9.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Middleby Corporation [MIDD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.51. Additionally, MIDD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Middleby Corporation [MIDD] managed to generate an average of $22,316 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.The Middleby Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for The Middleby Corporation [MIDD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MIDD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Middleby Corporation go to 28.20%.

Insider trade positions for The Middleby Corporation [MIDD]

There are presently around $10,183 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MIDD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,157,905, which is approximately 0.115% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,489,479 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $820.27 million in MIDD stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $800.37 million in MIDD stock with ownership of nearly 2.565% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Middleby Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 179 institutional holders increased their position in The Middleby Corporation [NASDAQ:MIDD] by around 3,305,075 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 6,279,067 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 46,151,117 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,735,259 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MIDD stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 261,105 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 2,143,311 shares during the same period.