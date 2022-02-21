Textainer Group Holdings Limited [TGH] Revenue clocked in at $853.40 million, up 5.18% YTD: What’s Next?

Textainer Group Holdings Limited [NYSE: TGH] slipped around -0.95 points on Friday, while shares priced at $37.56 at the close of the session, down -2.47%. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Textainer Group Holdings Limited Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results and Declares Dividend.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH; JSE: TXT) (“Textainer”, “the Company”, “we” and “our”), one of the world’s largest lessors of intermodal containers, today reported financial results for the fourth-quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2021.

Key Financial Information (in thousands except for per share and TEU amounts) and Business Highlights:.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited stock is now 5.18% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TGH Stock saw the intraday high of $38.79 and lowest of $37.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 41.89, which means current price is +9.17% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 425.75K shares, TGH reached a trading volume of 550964 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Textainer Group Holdings Limited [TGH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGH shares is $53.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Textainer Group Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Textainer Group Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Outperform rating on TGH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Textainer Group Holdings Limited is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.38.

How has TGH stock performed recently?

Textainer Group Holdings Limited [TGH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.84. With this latest performance, TGH shares dropped by -0.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.85 for Textainer Group Holdings Limited [TGH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.09, while it was recorded at 38.62 for the last single week of trading, and 34.45 for the last 200 days.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited [TGH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Textainer Group Holdings Limited [TGH] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.20 and a Gross Margin at +57.88. Textainer Group Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.34.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Textainer Group Holdings Limited [TGH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Textainer Group Holdings Limited go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for Textainer Group Holdings Limited [TGH]

There are presently around $752 million, or 67.30% of TGH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGH stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 2,970,123, which is approximately -0.177% of the company’s market cap and around 76.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,314,718 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $86.94 million in TGH stocks shares; and DONALD SMITH & CO., INC., currently with $52.45 million in TGH stock with ownership of nearly 1017.192% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Textainer Group Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited [NYSE:TGH] by around 3,169,697 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 2,535,676 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 14,305,913 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,011,286 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGH stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 457,807 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 448,229 shares during the same period.