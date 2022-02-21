Terex Corporation [TEX] Stock trading around $41.68 per share: What’s Next?

Terex Corporation [NYSE: TEX] plunged by -$0.86 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $42.965 during the day while it closed the day at $41.68. The company report on February 15, 2022 that Terex to Present at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference.

Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) announced today that company leadership will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference. They will speak at 8:00 AM ET on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

The live webcast will be accessible on the Terex Investor Relations website at https://investors.terex.com.

Terex Corporation stock has also loss -2.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TEX stock has declined by -11.28% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.47% and lost -5.16% year-on date.

The market cap for TEX stock reached $2.97 billion, with 69.70 million shares outstanding and 67.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 548.02K shares, TEX reached a trading volume of 593345 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Terex Corporation [TEX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEX shares is $56.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Terex Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $53 to $52. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Terex Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $45 to $60, while UBS kept a Buy rating on TEX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Terex Corporation is set at 1.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEX in the course of the last twelve months was 14.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

TEX stock trade performance evaluation

Terex Corporation [TEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.02. With this latest performance, TEX shares dropped by -2.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.01 for Terex Corporation [TEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.65, while it was recorded at 43.13 for the last single week of trading, and 46.35 for the last 200 days.

Terex Corporation [TEX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Terex Corporation [TEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.21 and a Gross Margin at +19.10. Terex Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.60.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.38.

Terex Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Terex Corporation [TEX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,459 million, or 88.80% of TEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,955,556, which is approximately 6.551% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,698,421 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $320.87 million in TEX stocks shares; and PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $134.84 million in TEX stock with ownership of nearly -0.516% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Terex Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in Terex Corporation [NYSE:TEX] by around 5,032,735 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 5,487,942 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 48,475,707 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,996,384 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEX stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 736,629 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 602,912 shares during the same period.