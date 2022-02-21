SilverCrest Metals Inc. [SILV] moved down -3.68: Why It’s Important

SilverCrest Metals Inc. [AMEX: SILV] plunged by -$0.33 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $9.05 during the day while it closed the day at $8.64. The company report on January 25, 2022 that SilverCrest’s Las Chispas Construction Update – Tracking Ahead of Schedule and On Budget.

TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV .

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (“SilverCrest” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on construction activities at the Company’s Las Chispas Project (“Las Chispas” or the “Project”) located in Sonora, Mexico. All currency amounts herein are presented in United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. stock has also gained 4.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SILV stock has declined by -4.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 21.35% and gained 9.23% year-on date.

The market cap for SILV stock reached $1.25 billion, with 145.15 million shares outstanding and 138.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 717.89K shares, SILV reached a trading volume of 700492 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SilverCrest Metals Inc. [SILV]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for SilverCrest Metals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2021, representing the official price target for SilverCrest Metals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SilverCrest Metals Inc. is set at 0.42 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.60.

SILV stock trade performance evaluation

SilverCrest Metals Inc. [SILV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.85. With this latest performance, SILV shares gained by 2.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SILV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.35 for SilverCrest Metals Inc. [SILV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.80, while it was recorded at 8.79 for the last single week of trading, and 8.23 for the last 200 days.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. [SILV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for SILV is now -41.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SilverCrest Metals Inc. [SILV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.65. Additionally, SILV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SilverCrest Metals Inc. [SILV] managed to generate an average of -$154,888 per employee.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. [SILV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $505 million, or 50.29% of SILV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SILV stocks are: GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC with ownership of 7,957,451, which is approximately -1.041% of the company’s market cap and around 3.34% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 7,603,209 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $65.69 million in SILV stocks shares; and SPROTT INC., currently with $64.21 million in SILV stock with ownership of nearly 7.958% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SilverCrest Metals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. [AMEX:SILV] by around 2,940,299 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 3,805,986 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 51,650,678 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,396,963 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SILV stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 692,548 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 330,189 shares during the same period.