ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] is -20.52% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ShiftPixy Inc. [NASDAQ: PIXY] slipped around -0.04 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.93 at the close of the session, down -4.13%. The company report on February 1, 2022 that CEO Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on February 2 Register Now.

Niche Companies in Technology, Artificial Intelligence, FinTech, Apparel, Exploration, and more in attendance.

EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal with an extensive history of providing unparalleled content for the Emerging Growth Companies and Markets announces the Schedule of the 24th Emerging Growth Conference.

ShiftPixy Inc. stock is now -20.52% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PIXY Stock saw the intraday high of $0.9991 and lowest of $0.893 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.10, which means current price is +5.45% above from all time high which was touched on 01/25/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.65M shares, PIXY reached a trading volume of 644369 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for ShiftPixy Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for PIXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

How has PIXY stock performed recently?

ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.07. With this latest performance, PIXY shares dropped by -36.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PIXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.35 for ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0913, while it was recorded at 0.9744 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5357 for the last 200 days.

ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] shares currently have an operating margin of -116.76 and a Gross Margin at -0.15. ShiftPixy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -116.85.

ShiftPixy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY]

There are presently around $4 million, or 12.40% of PIXY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PIXY stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 2,850,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 46.11% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 279,424 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.26 million in PIXY stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.2 million in PIXY stock with ownership of nearly 14.103% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ShiftPixy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in ShiftPixy Inc. [NASDAQ:PIXY] by around 446,867 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 220,664 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 3,519,447 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,186,978 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PIXY stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 352,435 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 64,023 shares during the same period.