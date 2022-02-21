Ryder System Inc. [R] moved up 0.06: Why It’s Important

Ryder System Inc. [NYSE: R] closed the trading session at $78.68 on 02/18/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $77.54, while the highest price level was $80.89. The company report on February 18, 2022 that Ryder Announces $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Program.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement (ASR) with Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC to repurchase $300 million of the company’s common stock.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.55 percent and weekly performance of 6.92 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.75 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.31 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.74 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 579.48K shares, R reached to a volume of 759919 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for R shares is $97.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on R stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Ryder System Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Ryder System Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $93, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Buy rating on R stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ryder System Inc. is set at 2.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for R stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for R in the course of the last twelve months was 5.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Ryder System Inc. [R] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.92. With this latest performance, R shares gained by 3.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for R stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.87 for Ryder System Inc. [R]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.45, while it was recorded at 77.90 for the last single week of trading, and 79.57 for the last 200 days.

Ryder System Inc. [R]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ryder System Inc. [R] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.36 and a Gross Margin at +18.64. Ryder System Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.37.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.88.

Ryder System Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Ryder System Inc. [R]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,665 million, or 91.10% of R stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of R stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,707,445, which is approximately -7.303% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,314,453 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $418.14 million in R stocks shares; and HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $236.04 million in R stock with ownership of nearly 130.769% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ryder System Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 187 institutional holders increased their position in Ryder System Inc. [NYSE:R] by around 5,606,952 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 5,715,627 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 35,253,518 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,576,097 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. R stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,698,488 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 1,191,889 shares during the same period.