Robert Half International Inc. [RHI] Is Currently -0.62 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Robert Half International Inc. [NYSE: RHI] loss -0.62% or -0.75 points to close at $120.38 with a heavy trading volume of 704988 shares.

– Technology managers most likely to say it’s a growing problem.

– Job applicants put a premium on flexible work and a speedy hiring process.

It opened the trading session at $120.90, the shares rose to $122.12 and dropped to $119.34, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RHI points out that the company has recorded 17.94% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -64.52% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 963.17K shares, RHI reached to a volume of 704988 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RHI shares is $110.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Robert Half International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $58 to $71. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Robert Half International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Underperform rating on RHI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Robert Half International Inc. is set at 3.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for RHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for RHI in the course of the last twelve months was 33.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Robert Half International Inc. [RHI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.45. With this latest performance, RHI shares gained by 10.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.39 for Robert Half International Inc. [RHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 112.99, while it was recorded at 121.73 for the last single week of trading, and 103.44 for the last 200 days.

Robert Half International Inc. [RHI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Robert Half International Inc. [RHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.49 and a Gross Margin at +40.88. Robert Half International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.26.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.73.

Robert Half International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Robert Half International Inc. [RHI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Robert Half International Inc. go to 11.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Robert Half International Inc. [RHI]

There are presently around $11,587 million, or 91.70% of RHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,631,963, which is approximately 3.032% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,823,733 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.3 billion in RHI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $641.35 million in RHI stock with ownership of nearly 0.721% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Robert Half International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 313 institutional holders increased their position in Robert Half International Inc. [NYSE:RHI] by around 8,227,315 shares. Additionally, 257 investors decreased positions by around 8,628,815 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 79,394,810 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,250,940 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RHI stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,934,228 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 475,764 shares during the same period.