Rent the Runway Inc. [RENT] is -31.78% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Rent the Runway Inc. [NASDAQ: RENT] plunged by -$0.24 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $5.77 during the day while it closed the day at $5.56. The company report on December 8, 2021 that Rent the Runway, Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter Results.

Active Subscribers up 78% year-over-year, at 87% of pre-COVID active subscriber count Revenue grew 66% year-over-year and 26% quarter-over-quarter Gross Profit margin of 34%, up significantly from 7% in Q3 2020 Majority of rental product acquisition continues through capital-light strategies Paid down approximately one-third of pre-IPO debt balance.

Rent the Runway, Inc. (“Rent the Runway”) (NASDAQ: RENT), the world’s first and largest shared designer closet platform, today reported financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended October 31, 2021.

The market cap for RENT stock reached $364.29 million, with 62.87 million shares outstanding and 57.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, RENT reached a trading volume of 592528 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rent the Runway Inc. [RENT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RENT shares is $21.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RENT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rent the Runway Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for RENT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.25.

RENT stock trade performance evaluation

Rent the Runway Inc. [RENT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.14.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RENT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.80 for Rent the Runway Inc. [RENT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.89, while it was recorded at 5.78 for the last single week of trading.

Rent the Runway Inc. [RENT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rent the Runway Inc. [RENT] shares currently have an operating margin of -69.08 and a Gross Margin at -14.92. Rent the Runway Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -108.63.

Return on Total Capital for RENT is now -43.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.69. Additionally, RENT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 150.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 129.15.

Rent the Runway Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Rent the Runway Inc. [RENT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $244 million, or 75.70% of RENT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RENT stocks are: BAIN CAPITAL VENTURE INVESTORS, LLC with ownership of 8,176,418, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 6,340,234 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.25 million in RENT stocks shares; and GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC, currently with $28.57 million in RENT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rent the Runway Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Rent the Runway Inc. [NASDAQ:RENT] by around 43,895,465 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,895,465 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RENT stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,895,465 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.