Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RXRX] moved down -4.05: Why It’s Important

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: RXRX] plunged by -$0.43 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $10.87 during the day while it closed the day at $10.20. The company report on February 8, 2022 that Recursion to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Recursion (NASDAQ: RXRX), the clinical-stage biotechnology company industrializing drug discovery by decoding biology, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:.

SVB Leerink 11th Annual Global Healthcare Conference — Monday, February 14 through Friday, February 18, 2022.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also loss -14.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RXRX stock has declined by -46.96% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -48.61% and lost -40.46% year-on date.

The market cap for RXRX stock reached $1.80 billion, with 168.53 million shares outstanding and 131.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, RXRX reached a trading volume of 826258 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RXRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RXRX shares is $32.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RXRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on RXRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for RXRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 230.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.29.

RXRX stock trade performance evaluation

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RXRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.93. With this latest performance, RXRX shares dropped by -18.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.61% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RXRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.44 for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RXRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.51, while it was recorded at 11.13 for the last single week of trading, and 22.76 for the last 200 days.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RXRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RXRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2135.66. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2196.01.

Return on Total Capital for RXRX is now -48.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RXRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.47. Additionally, RXRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.25.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.00 and a Current Ratio set at 14.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RXRX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RXRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 24.10%.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RXRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $962 million, or 93.40% of RXRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RXRX stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 22,123,155, which is approximately 0.28% of the company’s market cap and around 6.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,762,684 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.98 million in RXRX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $62.36 million in RXRX stock with ownership of nearly 125.439% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:RXRX] by around 43,138,852 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 3,209,399 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 47,996,647 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,344,898 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RXRX stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,354,634 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,810,760 shares during the same period.