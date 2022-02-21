RBC Capital Mkts lifts Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AGRX] gained 0.07% or 0.0 points to close at $0.31 with a heavy trading volume of 641914 shares. The company report on January 12, 2022 that Agile Therapeutics Acknowledges New Government Guidance Reinforcing Requirement to Cover Contraceptives that a Woman and Her Heathcare Provider Determine are Medically Appropriate at No Cost.

On January 10, 2022, the tri-agencies, Department of Labor (DOL), Health and Human Services (HHS) and Treasury issued new guidance that supports women’s access to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved contraceptive products. Additionally, on January 11, 2022, the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) updated the Women’s Preventative Services Guidelines including contraception services.

In their guidance, the tri-agencies reminded plans and issuers of their responsibility to fully comply with the requirements of the Affordable Care Act and the HRSA Guidelines, including the requirement that, if an individual and their attending provider determine that a particular service or FDA-approved, cleared, or granted contraceptive product is medically appropriate for the individual (whether or not the item or service is identified in the current FDA Birth Control Guide), the plan or issuer must cover that service or product without cost sharing.

It opened the trading session at $0.302, the shares rose to $0.3171 and dropped to $0.2902, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AGRX points out that the company has recorded -69.89% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -10.71% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, AGRX reached to a volume of 641914 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGRX shares is $2.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Agile Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Janney raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2019, representing the official price target for Agile Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on AGRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agile Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

Trading performance analysis for AGRX stock

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.54. With this latest performance, AGRX shares dropped by -8.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.60 for Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4226, while it was recorded at 0.3152 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9362 for the last 200 days.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -6549.13 and a Gross Margin at +25.50. Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6922.96.

Return on Total Capital for AGRX is now -87.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -93.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -109.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -84.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.49. Additionally, AGRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] managed to generate an average of -$1,851,893 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]

There are presently around $12 million, or 34.60% of AGRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGRX stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 21,294,485, which is approximately 33.76% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,494,704 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.38 million in AGRX stocks shares; and INVESTOR AB, currently with $1.08 million in AGRX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agile Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Agile Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AGRX] by around 8,461,996 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 2,619,606 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 26,580,618 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,662,220 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGRX stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 164,508 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 579,680 shares during the same period.