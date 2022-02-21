Prothena Corporation plc [PRTA] Stock trading around $33.67 per share: What’s Next?

Prothena Corporation plc [NASDAQ: PRTA] traded at a low on 02/18/22, posting a -3.96 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $33.67. The company report on February 17, 2022 that Prothena Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results, and Provides Financial Guidance and Business Highlights.

Net cash used in operating and investing activities was $22.8 million in the fourth quarter and net cash provided by operating and investing activities was $92.0 million for the full year 2021; quarter-end cash and restricted cash position was $580.4 million .

Reached SPA agreement with FDA at p≤0.10 for confirmatory Phase 3 study of birtamimab and initiated the study in Mayo Stage IV patients with AL amyloidosis .

The results of the trading session contributed to over 747548 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Prothena Corporation plc stands at 5.99% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.79%.

The market cap for PRTA stock reached $1.63 billion, with 45.63 million shares outstanding and 25.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 475.63K shares, PRTA reached a trading volume of 747548 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Prothena Corporation plc [PRTA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRTA shares is $75.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRTA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Prothena Corporation plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $12 to $49. The new note on the price target was released on June 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Prothena Corporation plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $45 to $54, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on PRTA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prothena Corporation plc is set at 2.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.37.

How has PRTA stock performed recently?

Prothena Corporation plc [PRTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.18. With this latest performance, PRTA shares dropped by -4.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.02 for Prothena Corporation plc [PRTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.92, while it was recorded at 35.78 for the last single week of trading, and 50.69 for the last 200 days.

Prothena Corporation plc [PRTA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prothena Corporation plc [PRTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -13216.18. Prothena Corporation plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13029.78.

Return on Total Capital for PRTA is now -45.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Prothena Corporation plc [PRTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.69. Additionally, PRTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Prothena Corporation plc [PRTA] managed to generate an average of -$1,684,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Prothena Corporation plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.80 and a Current Ratio set at 20.80.

Earnings analysis for Prothena Corporation plc [PRTA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prothena Corporation plc go to -0.60%.

Insider trade positions for Prothena Corporation plc [PRTA]

There are presently around $1,440 million, or 93.10% of PRTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRTA stocks are: ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 11,284,280, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 5,948,861 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.3 million in PRTA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $130.38 million in PRTA stock with ownership of nearly 2.722% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Prothena Corporation plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Prothena Corporation plc [NASDAQ:PRTA] by around 3,566,071 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 1,656,486 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 37,554,325 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,776,882 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRTA stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 904,658 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 705,586 shares during the same period.