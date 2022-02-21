PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation [PRCT] fell -12.91% so far this year. What now?

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation [NASDAQ: PRCT] loss -2.42% on the last trading session, reaching $21.78 price per share at the time. The company report on February 14, 2022 that PROCEPT Announces 5-Year WATER Study Data Comparing Aquablation to TURP.

– Symptom reduction and uroflow improvement proved durable and consistent compared to TURP.

– Larger prostates (≥50 ml) demonstrated a larger safety and efficacy benefit for Aquablation over TURP.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation represents 43.47 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $970.73 million with the latest information. PRCT stock price has been found in the range of $21.19 to $22.62.

If compared to the average trading volume of 233.51K shares, PRCT reached a trading volume of 483247 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation [PRCT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRCT shares is $43.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRCT stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2021, representing the official price target for PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on PRCT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.19.

Trading performance analysis for PRCT stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation [PRCT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.06.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.13 for PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation [PRCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.49, while it was recorded at 21.36 for the last single week of trading.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation [PRCT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation [PRCT] shares currently have an operating margin of -619.44 and a Gross Margin at -16.26. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -687.04.

Return on Total Capital for PRCT is now -56.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -65.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -117.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation [PRCT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.83. Additionally, PRCT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.47.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 23.20 and a Current Ratio set at 23.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation [PRCT]

There are presently around $641 million, or 67.70% of PRCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRCT stocks are: CPMG INC with ownership of 11,222,662, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP, holding 4,907,892 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $106.89 million in PRCT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $84.38 million in PRCT stock with ownership of nearly 14.916% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation [NASDAQ:PRCT] by around 3,437,090 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 1,167,331 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 24,841,714 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,446,135 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRCT stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 810,279 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 696,538 shares during the same period.