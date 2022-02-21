Polaris Inc. [PII] gain 13.35% so far this year. What now?

Polaris Inc. [NYSE: PII] slipped around -0.07 points on Friday, while shares priced at $124.58 at the close of the session, down -0.06%. The company report on February 17, 2022 that Polaris to Host Analyst and Investor Meeting.

Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) announced today that it will host an Analyst/Investor Meeting on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. PT in Las Vegas (11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET). The theme for the meeting is “Leading from the Front,” a role Polaris embraces wholeheartedly and embodies a philosophy of continuously pushing the Company to create even better experiences for its current and potential new customers. The Company will outline its revised long-term strategy focused on staying further out in front of its customers’ needs while driving accelerated growth and profitability in an expanding powersports market. Several members of its executive leadership team will present, including: Mike Speetzen, Chief Executive Officer; Bob Mack, Chief Financial Officer; Pam Kermisch, Chief Customer Growth Officer; and Steve Menneto, President of Off-Road.

To access the live webcast and slide presentation, visit the Polaris Investor Relations website at the time and day of the meeting at ir.polaris.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available on our website following the event.

Polaris Inc. stock is now 13.35% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PII Stock saw the intraday high of $127.255 and lowest of $124.19 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 147.73, which means current price is +21.74% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 674.27K shares, PII reached a trading volume of 643022 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Polaris Inc. [PII]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PII shares is $138.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PII stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Polaris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Polaris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $113, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Underperform rating on PII stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Polaris Inc. is set at 4.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for PII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.48.

How has PII stock performed recently?

Polaris Inc. [PII] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.28. With this latest performance, PII shares gained by 16.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by 0.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.77 for Polaris Inc. [PII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 112.85, while it was recorded at 123.59 for the last single week of trading, and 123.04 for the last 200 days.

Polaris Inc. [PII]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Polaris Inc. [PII] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.99 and a Gross Margin at +22.81. Polaris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.02.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.20.

Polaris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Polaris Inc. [PII]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PII. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Polaris Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Polaris Inc. [PII]

There are presently around $6,429 million, or 88.30% of PII stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PII stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,169,864, which is approximately -8.385% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,790,490 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $596.8 million in PII stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $448.94 million in PII stock with ownership of nearly 9.915% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Polaris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 247 institutional holders increased their position in Polaris Inc. [NYSE:PII] by around 5,568,267 shares. Additionally, 225 investors decreased positions by around 5,810,542 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 40,229,974 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,608,783 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PII stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,255,857 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 1,254,656 shares during the same period.