Piper Sandler slashes price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPH] – find out why.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AMPH] surged by $0.19 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $26.46 during the day while it closed the day at $26.21. The company report on December 29, 2021 that Amphastar Receives FDA Tentative Approval for Vasopressin.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has tentatively approved the Company’s Abbreviated New Drug Application (“ANDA”) for Vasopressin injection, USP 20 Units

Amphastar’s CEO and President, Dr. Jack Zhang, commented: “The FDA’s approval of our Vasopressin injection shows the Company’s continued commitment and the ability to develop peptide and protein products and the ability to manufacture high-quality injection products for hospital care. The Company will manufacture its Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) and the finished product for Vasopressin in the United States.”.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also loss -3.43% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMPH stock has inclined by 30.40% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 38.75% and gained 12.54% year-on date.

The market cap for AMPH stock reached $1.24 billion, with 48.02 million shares outstanding and 36.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 276.09K shares, AMPH reached a trading volume of 820992 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMPH shares is $28.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on AMPH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMPH in the course of the last twelve months was 27.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

AMPH stock trade performance evaluation

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.43. With this latest performance, AMPH shares gained by 6.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.05 for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.26, while it was recorded at 26.24 for the last single week of trading, and 20.84 for the last 200 days.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMPH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 25.00%.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $764 million, or 62.50% of AMPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMPH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,160,665, which is approximately -0.236% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; FEDERATED HERMES, INC., holding 3,464,335 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $90.8 million in AMPH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $64.69 million in AMPH stock with ownership of nearly -2.161% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:AMPH] by around 2,242,476 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 971,085 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 25,936,375 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,149,936 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMPH stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 903,399 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 71,373 shares during the same period.