Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [PARR] fell -9.58% so far this year. What now?

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [NYSE: PARR] gained 0.34% on the last trading session, reaching $14.91 price per share at the time. The company report on February 17, 2022 that Par Pacific Management to Participate in Investor Conferences.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR) (“Par Pacific”) today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following conferences.

Credit Suisse 27th Annual Energy Summit on February 28, 2022 in Vail, Colorado.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. represents 59.44 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $894.45 million with the latest information. PARR stock price has been found in the range of $14.60 to $15.13.

If compared to the average trading volume of 462.11K shares, PARR reached a trading volume of 485544 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PARR shares is $18.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $13 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on PARR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for PARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.36.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [PARR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.81. With this latest performance, PARR shares dropped by -5.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.28 for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [PARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.20, while it was recorded at 14.86 for the last single week of trading, and 15.27 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [PARR] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.35 and a Gross Margin at -5.03. Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.09.

Return on Total Capital for PARR is now -9.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -91.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [PARR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 610.30. Additionally, PARR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 390.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [PARR] managed to generate an average of -$291,579 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.29.Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

There are presently around $806 million, or 90.50% of PARR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PARR stocks are: CHAI TRUST CO LLC with ownership of 11,863,095, which is approximately -9.07% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,567,090 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $112.83 million in PARR stocks shares; and RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $55.17 million in PARR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Par Pacific Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [NYSE:PARR] by around 3,514,686 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 2,456,467 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 48,099,671 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,070,824 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PARR stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,863,929 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 480,023 shares during the same period.