Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [ONCY] Is Currently -3.33 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ: ONCY] traded at a low on 02/18/22, posting a -3.33 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.74. The company report on February 2, 2022 that Oncolytics Biotech® Provides Positive Safety Update on the Pancreatic Cancer Cohort of its Multi-Indication Phase 1/2 Gastrointestinal Cancer Trial.

Independent safety review completed with no toxicity concerns.

Cohort builds on prior proof-of-concept data demonstrating clinical benefit of pelareorep-checkpoint inhibitor combination in pancreatic cancer.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 483792 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. stands at 6.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.38%.

The market cap for ONCY stock reached $98.69 million, with 54.96 million shares outstanding and 54.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 427.12K shares, ONCY reached a trading volume of 483792 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [ONCY]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is set at 0.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

How has ONCY stock performed recently?

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [ONCY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.90. With this latest performance, ONCY shares dropped by -11.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONCY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.91 for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [ONCY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6644, while it was recorded at 1.8500 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1642 for the last 200 days.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [ONCY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ONCY is now -199.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -180.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -182.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [ONCY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.62. Additionally, ONCY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [ONCY] managed to generate an average of -$900,202 per employee.Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.00 and a Current Ratio set at 19.00.

Insider trade positions for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [ONCY]

There are presently around $2 million, or 2.50% of ONCY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONCY stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 235,478, which is approximately 12.186% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; INTERNATIONAL ASSETS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 173,511 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.3 million in ONCY stocks shares; and ADVISOR RESOURCE COUNCIL, currently with $0.17 million in ONCY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ:ONCY] by around 331,481 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 175,438 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 697,177 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,204,096 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONCY stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 191,149 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 27,530 shares during the same period.