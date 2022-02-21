Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO] is -9.99% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Novo Nordisk A/S [NYSE: NVO] plunged by -$1.64 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $102.11 during the day while it closed the day at $100.81. The company report on February 14, 2022 that Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme.

Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme.

Bagsværd, Denmark, 14 February 2022 – On 2 February 2022, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Rules”). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 22 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 2 February 2022.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock has also gained 1.92% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NVO stock has declined by -12.36% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -5.45% and lost -9.99% year-on date.

The market cap for NVO stock reached $182.37 billion, with 2.31 billion shares outstanding and 1.11 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, NVO reached a trading volume of 588506 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVO shares is $116.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Liberum have made an estimate for Novo Nordisk A/S shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Novo Nordisk A/S stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novo Nordisk A/S is set at 2.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVO in the course of the last twelve months was 43.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

NVO stock trade performance evaluation

Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.92. With this latest performance, NVO shares gained by 5.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.10 for Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.92, while it was recorded at 101.19 for the last single week of trading, and 98.08 for the last 200 days.

Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.91 and a Gross Margin at +82.04. Novo Nordisk A/S’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.92.

Return on Total Capital for NVO is now 68.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 63.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 71.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.66. Additionally, NVO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO] managed to generate an average of $999,268 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.Novo Nordisk A/S’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novo Nordisk A/S go to 13.10%.

Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,311 million, or 7.70% of NVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 19,116,871, which is approximately -11.662% of the company’s market cap and around 26.40% of the total institutional ownership; FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 15,938,931 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.61 billion in NVO stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $737.34 million in NVO stock with ownership of nearly -1.973% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Novo Nordisk A/S stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 395 institutional holders increased their position in Novo Nordisk A/S [NYSE:NVO] by around 7,094,428 shares. Additionally, 349 investors decreased positions by around 8,376,334 shares, while 182 investors held positions by with 116,572,262 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 132,043,024 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVO stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,015,977 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 577,201 shares during the same period.