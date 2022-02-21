NICE Ltd. [NICE] stock Downgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $315

NICE Ltd. [NASDAQ: NICE] plunged by -$9.61 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $239.90 during the day while it closed the day at $229.64. The company report on February 17, 2022 that NICE Reports 19% Growth in Total Revenue for the Fourth Quarter and 17% Growth for the Full Year 2021.

2021 Full-Year Cloud Revenue Exceeds $1 Billion, Increasing 31% Compared to Full-Year 2020.

Provides 2022 Guidance of 12% Total Revenue Growth and Expects 27% or Greater Growth for 2022 Cloud Revenue.

NICE Ltd. stock has also loss -12.37% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NICE stock has declined by -24.33% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -16.49% and lost -24.36% year-on date.

The market cap for NICE stock reached $16.06 billion, with 63.38 million shares outstanding and 63.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 264.20K shares, NICE reached a trading volume of 702916 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NICE Ltd. [NICE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NICE shares is $333.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NICE stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for NICE Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $266 to $300. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2021, representing the official price target for NICE Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $261 to $260, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on NICE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NICE Ltd. is set at 10.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for NICE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for NICE in the course of the last twelve months was 36.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

NICE stock trade performance evaluation

NICE Ltd. [NICE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.37. With this latest performance, NICE shares dropped by -10.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NICE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.38 for NICE Ltd. [NICE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 273.71, while it was recorded at 250.84 for the last single week of trading, and 268.55 for the last 200 days.

NICE Ltd. [NICE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NICE Ltd. [NICE] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.74 and a Gross Margin at +67.50. NICE Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.37.

Return on Total Capital for NICE is now 7.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NICE Ltd. [NICE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.10. Additionally, NICE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.78.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.NICE Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NICE Ltd. [NICE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NICE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NICE Ltd. go to 13.60%.

NICE Ltd. [NICE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,512 million, or 67.20% of NICE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NICE stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 7,221,375, which is approximately 1.5% of the company’s market cap and around 0.17% of the total institutional ownership; ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 3,703,032 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $850.36 million in NICE stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $682.15 million in NICE stock with ownership of nearly -14.678% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NICE Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 190 institutional holders increased their position in NICE Ltd. [NASDAQ:NICE] by around 3,336,590 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 2,426,244 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 35,659,811 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,422,645 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NICE stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 501,525 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 128,998 shares during the same period.