Morgan Stanley slashes price target on CDK Global Inc. [CDK] – find out why.

CDK Global Inc. [NASDAQ: CDK] price plunged by -0.42 percent to reach at -$0.18. The company report on February 10, 2022 that CDK Global, NAMAD Announce Sixth Annual Fueling Careers Scholarship.

Program Celebrates Academics, Leadership and Civic Involvement for Minority Students.

CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK), a leading automotive retail technology company, together with the National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers (NAMAD), have opened the application process for the sixth annual Fueling Careers Scholarship Program. The program supports ethnic minority high school students of dealership employees who demonstrate financial need in their pursuit of a college education.

A sum of 588897 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 697.78K shares. CDK Global Inc. shares reached a high of $42.845 and dropped to a low of $41.97 until finishing in the latest session at $42.24.

The one-year CDK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.92. The average equity rating for CDK stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CDK Global Inc. [CDK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDK shares is $52.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for CDK Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2020, representing the official price target for CDK Global Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on CDK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CDK Global Inc. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for CDK in the course of the last twelve months was 18.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

CDK Stock Performance Analysis:

CDK Global Inc. [CDK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.13. With this latest performance, CDK shares dropped by -2.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.35 for CDK Global Inc. [CDK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.15, while it was recorded at 43.01 for the last single week of trading, and 45.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CDK Global Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CDK Global Inc. [CDK] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.14 and a Gross Margin at +52.44. CDK Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.85.

Return on Total Capital for CDK is now 20.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CDK Global Inc. [CDK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 340.70. Additionally, CDK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 336.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CDK Global Inc. [CDK] managed to generate an average of $27,923 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.CDK Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

CDK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDK Global Inc. go to 10.00%.

CDK Global Inc. [CDK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,522 million, or 94.50% of CDK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,272,636, which is approximately 14.142% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,751,360 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $454.14 million in CDK stocks shares; and HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, currently with $271.41 million in CDK stock with ownership of nearly 10.519% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CDK Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 201 institutional holders increased their position in CDK Global Inc. [NASDAQ:CDK] by around 11,698,034 shares. Additionally, 172 investors decreased positions by around 10,546,668 shares, while 127 investors held positions by with 84,800,277 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,044,979 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDK stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,112,595 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 6,169,961 shares during the same period.