MongoDB Inc. [MDB] moved down -4.73: Why It’s Important

MongoDB Inc. [NASDAQ: MDB] closed the trading session at $390.18 on 02/18/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $389.36, while the highest price level was $414.91. The company report on February 18, 2022 that MongoDB, Inc. Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Earnings Call.

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB), the leading modern, general purpose database platform, today announced it will report its fourth quarter and full year fiscal year 2022 financial results for the three months ended January 31, 2022, after the U.S. financial markets close on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

In conjunction with this announcement, MongoDB will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial results and business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at http://investors.mongodb.com. To access the call by phone, dial 844-200-6205 (domestic) or +1- 929-526-1599 (international) using conference ID 894721. A replay of this conference call will be available for a limited time at 866-813-9403 (domestic) or +44-204-525-0658 (international) using conference ID 446892. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at http://investors.mongodb.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -26.29 percent and weekly performance of -8.66 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -31.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, MDB reached to a volume of 823472 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MongoDB Inc. [MDB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDB shares is $557.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tigress Financial have made an estimate for MongoDB Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2021, representing the official price target for MongoDB Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $300 to $450, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on MDB stock. On September 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MDB shares from 400 to 470.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MongoDB Inc. is set at 27.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 39.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.73.

MDB stock trade performance evaluation

MongoDB Inc. [MDB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.66. With this latest performance, MDB shares gained by 0.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.20 for MongoDB Inc. [MDB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 445.64, while it was recorded at 422.33 for the last single week of trading, and 422.57 for the last 200 days.

MongoDB Inc. [MDB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MongoDB Inc. [MDB] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.45 and a Gross Margin at +68.57. MongoDB Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.22.

Return on Total Capital for MDB is now -19.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -686.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.51. Additionally, MDB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MongoDB Inc. [MDB] managed to generate an average of -$105,137 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.MongoDB Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

MongoDB Inc. [MDB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $23,297 million, or 91.60% of MDB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDB stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 7,161,197, which is approximately 7.158% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 6,533,592 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.55 billion in MDB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.28 billion in MDB stock with ownership of nearly 3.423% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MongoDB Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 322 institutional holders increased their position in MongoDB Inc. [NASDAQ:MDB] by around 6,609,571 shares. Additionally, 211 investors decreased positions by around 5,911,280 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 47,188,351 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,709,202 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDB stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,669,375 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 553,430 shares during the same period.