Mirati Therapeutics Inc. [MRTX] fell -37.75% so far this year. What now?

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: MRTX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.33% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.27%. The company report on February 15, 2022 that U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Mirati Therapeutics’ New Drug Application for Adagrasib as Treatment of Previously Treated KRASG12C-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRTX), a clinical-stage targeted oncology company today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for adagrasib for the treatment of patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring the KRASG12C mutation who have received at least one prior systemic therapy. The Prescription Drug User Fee Action (PDUFA) date for adagrasib is December 14, 2022.

The adagrasib NDA is being reviewed by the FDA for Accelerated Approval (Subpart H), which allows for the approval of drugs that treat serious conditions, and that fill an unmet medical need based on a surrogate endpoint. In addition, the application is being reviewed under the FDA Real-Time Oncology Review (RTOR) pilot program, which aims to explore a more efficient review process that ensures safe and effective treatments are made available to patients as early as possible. Adagrasib has also achieved Breakthrough Therapy Designation in the U.S. as a potential treatment for patients with NSCLC harboring the KRASG12C mutation who have received at least one prior systemic therapy.

Over the last 12 months, MRTX stock dropped by -54.40%. The one-year Mirati Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 52.27. The average equity rating for MRTX stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.03 billion, with 51.66 million shares outstanding and 51.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 606.47K shares, MRTX stock reached a trading volume of 640442 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mirati Therapeutics Inc. [MRTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRTX shares is $191.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $202, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on MRTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is set at 7.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 68.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.98.

MRTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. [MRTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.27. With this latest performance, MRTX shares dropped by -22.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.56 for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. [MRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 125.66, while it was recorded at 96.96 for the last single week of trading, and 151.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mirati Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. [MRTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2756.85. Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2671.57.

Return on Total Capital for MRTX is now -41.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. [MRTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.08. Additionally, MRTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. [MRTX] managed to generate an average of -$1,780,781 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.60 and a Current Ratio set at 9.60.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. [MRTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,183 million, or 99.46% of MRTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRTX stocks are: AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 5,075,000, which is approximately 1.5% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,438,977 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $405.37 million in MRTX stocks shares; and PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, currently with $299.88 million in MRTX stock with ownership of nearly -3.069% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 174 institutional holders increased their position in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:MRTX] by around 6,222,846 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 3,531,769 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 47,007,222 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,761,837 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRTX stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,800,603 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 968,717 shares during the same period.