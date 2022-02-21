Microvast Holdings Inc. [MVST] stock Initiated by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $8

Microvast Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MVST] closed the trading session at $6.68 on 02/18/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.58, while the highest price level was $6.88. The company report on February 1, 2022 that Microvast Confirms Revenue Guidance for 2021 and Schedules Fourth Quarter Earnings Call.

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) (“Microvast” or the “Company”), a technology innovator that designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions, today confirms that its revenue performance for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 will be within the previously announced guidance of $145-$155 million. This represents 42% growth compared to $108 million for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2020 (calculated using the midpoint of the range).

“We are pleased to close out 2021 with a strong revenue performance in the fourth quarter and a promising backlog heading into 2022. I am proud of our team’s accomplishments and ability to grow top line revenue against the backdrop of a challenging year. We look forward to carrying this positive momentum into 2022 as we continue on our electrification journey,” said Yang Wu, Microvast’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 18.02 percent and weekly performance of 1.67 percent. The stock has been moved at -24.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 21.01 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -19.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, MVST reached to a volume of 699634 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Microvast Holdings Inc. [MVST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MVST shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MVST stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Microvast Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microvast Holdings Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for MVST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.87.

MVST stock trade performance evaluation

Microvast Holdings Inc. [MVST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.67. With this latest performance, MVST shares gained by 21.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MVST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.53 for Microvast Holdings Inc. [MVST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.11, while it was recorded at 6.71 for the last single week of trading, and 9.14 for the last 200 days.

Microvast Holdings Inc. [MVST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Microvast Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Microvast Holdings Inc. [MVST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $363 million, or 33.80% of MVST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MVST stocks are: LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP with ownership of 10,986,105, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 41.76% of the total institutional ownership; SPRING CREEK CAPITAL LLC, holding 6,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.08 million in MVST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $24.73 million in MVST stock with ownership of nearly 15.145% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Microvast Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in Microvast Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MVST] by around 10,287,907 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 1,540,823 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 42,516,529 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,345,259 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MVST stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,987,325 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 222,067 shares during the same period.