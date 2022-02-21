Maxim Group lifts Cybin Inc. [CYBN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cybin Inc. [AMEX: CYBN] price plunged by -0.95 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on February 18, 2022 that Cybin Announces Additional Adelia Milestone Achievement.

Cybin Inc. (NEO:CYBN) (NYSE AMERICAN:CYBN) (“Cybin” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing “Psychedelics to Therapeutics™”, is pleased to announce that Adelia Therapeutics Inc. (“Adelia”), a wholly-controlled subsidiary of Cybin, has achieved the milestone identified as Year 2 Q2 (iii) as contemplated by the terms of a contribution agreement dated December 4, 2020 (the “Transaction Agreement”) among Cybin, Cybin Corp., Cybin US Holdings Inc. (the “Acquiror”), a wholly-controlled subsidiary of Cybin, and all of the previous shareholders of Adelia (the “Adelia Shareholders”).

Pursuant to the terms of the Transaction Agreement, 17,239.5 Class B common shares in the capital of the Acquiror (the “Class B Shares”) shall be issued to the Adelia Shareholders, in satisfaction of the $233,424.06 (approximately US$183,870.86) due to them on meeting a portion of the relevant milestones, at an effective issue price of $13.54 per Class B Share, determined in accordance with the Transaction Agreement and applicable securities law. The Class B Shares issued by the Acquiror to the Adelia Shareholders are exchangeable for common shares in the capital of Cybin (the “Cybin Shares”) on a 10 Cybin Shares for 1 Class B Share basis, at the option of the holder thereof, subject to customary adjustments. No Class B Shares are exchangeable prior to December 14, 2021, and not more than: (i) 33 1/3% of the Class B Shares will be exchangeable prior to December 14, 2022; (ii) 66 2/3% of the Class B Shares will be exchangeable prior to December 14, 2023; and (iii) thereafter, 100% of the Class B Shares will be exchangeable.

A sum of 449787 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.22M shares. Cybin Inc. shares reached a high of $1.07 and dropped to a low of $1.02 until finishing in the latest session at $1.04.

The average equity rating for CYBN stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cybin Inc. [CYBN]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Cybin Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cybin Inc. is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

CYBN Stock Performance Analysis:

Cybin Inc. [CYBN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.89. With this latest performance, CYBN shares dropped by -0.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.44 for Cybin Inc. [CYBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1070, while it was recorded at 1.0580 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8157 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cybin Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cybin Inc. [CYBN] shares currently have an operating margin of -3592.01 and a Gross Margin at +23.15. Cybin Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3729.17.

Return on Total Capital for CYBN is now -71.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -69.65.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Cybin Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 11.40.

Cybin Inc. [CYBN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17 million, or 16.96% of CYBN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYBN stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 10,524,300, which is approximately -21.736% of the company’s market cap and around 21.60% of the total institutional ownership; PERRY CREEK CAPITAL LP, holding 2,809,658 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.92 million in CYBN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.88 million in CYBN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cybin Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Cybin Inc. [AMEX:CYBN] by around 2,065,231 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 9,456,950 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 4,748,377 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,270,558 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYBN stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,285,335 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,487,026 shares during the same period.