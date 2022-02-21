Market cap of Summit Materials Inc. [SUM] reaches 4.17B – now what?

Summit Materials Inc. [NYSE: SUM] gained 0.74% on the last trading session, reaching $35.45 price per share at the time. The company report on January 18, 2022 that Summit Materials Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results Conference Call Date.

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM, “Summit” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated construction materials company, today announced that it will release fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. A conference call will be held on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. eastern time (9:00 a.m. mountain time) to review Summit’s financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A webcast of the fourth quarter and full year 2021 results conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investors section of Summit’s website at investors.summit-materials.com or at the following link: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3578265/7A3DFFCA13D12D7E90C4325F6D60C0F9.

Summit Materials Inc. represents 118.47 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.17 billion with the latest information. SUM stock price has been found in the range of $34.96 to $35.77.

If compared to the average trading volume of 580.54K shares, SUM reached a trading volume of 696150 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Summit Materials Inc. [SUM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SUM shares is $44.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SUM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Summit Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Summit Materials Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $28 to $35, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on SUM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Summit Materials Inc. is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for SUM in the course of the last twelve months was 21.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for SUM stock

Summit Materials Inc. [SUM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.99. With this latest performance, SUM shares dropped by -1.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.91 for Summit Materials Inc. [SUM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.25, while it was recorded at 35.30 for the last single week of trading, and 35.17 for the last 200 days.

Summit Materials Inc. [SUM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Summit Materials Inc. [SUM] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.33 and a Gross Margin at +22.60. Summit Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.92.

Return on Total Capital for SUM is now 6.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Summit Materials Inc. [SUM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 124.22. Additionally, SUM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 121.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Summit Materials Inc. [SUM] managed to generate an average of $22,995 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Summit Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Summit Materials Inc. [SUM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SUM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Summit Materials Inc. go to 22.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Summit Materials Inc. [SUM]

There are presently around $4,201 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SUM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,145,582, which is approximately 1.712% of the company’s market cap and around 0.42% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,974,433 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $318.14 million in SUM stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $315.04 million in SUM stock with ownership of nearly -0.197% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Summit Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Summit Materials Inc. [NYSE:SUM] by around 6,579,717 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 7,984,160 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 103,951,747 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,515,624 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SUM stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,176,537 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,217,895 shares during the same period.